Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Park Cemetery
Madisonville, TX
Raymond Ghiselli


1930 - 2020
Raymond Ghiselli Obituary
Raymond F Ghiselli
1930-2020
Raymond Frank Ghiselli; 89 years; of Madisonville, TX; passed away on Monday; January 6, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for 11AM on Saturday; January 11, 2020 at Park Cemetery in Madisonville, TX.
Raymond was born on January 10, 1930 in Galveston, TX to Guido Ghiselli and Ruby (Benge) Ghiselli. He graduated from Galveston Ball High School, attended The University of Houston, served his country for three years during the Korean War, and retired from Houston Lighting and Power in 1987.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
