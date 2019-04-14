|
|
Raymond Mikeska Jr.
1931-2019
Raymond Mikeska Jr.,87, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Raymond was born August 12, 1931 in Houston, Texas to Clara Styers and Raymond Mikeska Sr. Raymond is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Mikeska; sons, Richard Mikeska and Paul Mikeska (Liz); grandchildren, Jason, Angela, and Amie (Loren); great- grandchildren, David, Brendan, Sakura, Madison, and Andrew; and sister, Virginia Houston. A visitation for Raymond will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5-8pm at Pat H. Foley & Company, with a funeral service to follow on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10am. Burial at Hempstead Cemetery in Hempstead, Texas following the funeral service at 1pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019