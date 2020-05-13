Raymond Scholwinski
1949 - 2020
Raymond John
Scholwinski
1949-2020
Raymond John Scholwinski (Papa Ray) went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the age of 70 in The Woodlands, TX. Born in Houston, Texas on August 25, 1949, he was one of three siblings of Anthony James (A.J.) Scholwinski and Cecelia Ann (Sallie) Fridye.
He met his wife, Rynda Warren Arrington, in Houston, Texas. They were married on June 21, 1986 and remained in Houston. Raymond served 41 years with the Harris County Sherriff's Office, 26 years full time. He was a lifetime volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo serving on the Calf Scramble Committee and the Good Herdsman Committee. He was also a president of the Delta Alpha Fraternity.
Raymond enjoyed to travel and be outdoors. He was an avid hunter in Victoria, Texas for more than 25 years. He loved camping with his family and friends, floating the river, traveling to new places and golfing, which became his most recent challenge.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Rynda Scholwinski, his children: Anthony Ray Scholwinski, Brandi DeLane Scholwinski, Matthew Cole Scholwinski (Kayra) and Clinton Bryce Scholwinski (Kaori); nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren and two sisters: Theresa Hagg and Rose Avalos.



Published in Houston Chronicle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Willadene 1)
Coworker
