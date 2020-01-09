|
|
Raymond Louis Thibault
1941-2020
Raymond Louis Thibault passed away on January 6, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a four and a half year battle with ALS. He was 78 years of age.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Nan; his sister Jan Andres and husband Tom; his son Jeff, wife Kelly and grandchildren Lauren and Matthew; his daughter Jennifer VanDuzer, husband John and grandchildren Cameron, Brenden and Ashton.
Ray was born in Dover, New Hampshire. Education and teaching were his true passions. Ray received his Bachelor's of Science from the University of New Hampshire, a Master's of Science in Organic Chemistry and MBA from the University of Wisconsin and a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Harvard. He began as a high school Chemistry teacher in New York and eventually embarked on a 31 year career with Exxon Chemical across the country that brought him to Texas in 1981.
In 2001, Ray retired from Exxon and launched Lubrication Training and Consulting (LTC), becoming the worldwide expert in test preparation for the Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS) designation. He truly loved the classroom and took pride in his students, who enjoyed the highest passing rate for this certification.
He also was a loyal supporter of his children at their numerous USA swimming meets where he was frequently seen on the pool deck officiating. He served as the longest tenured starter for the Texas High School State Swimming Championships at 21 consecutive years.
Despite Ray's diagnosis with ALS in 2015, he remained dedicated to his family and friends while continuing his involvement in LTC.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 10th of January at Brookside Funeral Home-Champions, 3410 Cypress Creek Parkway.
A memorial service celebrating Ray's life is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 11th of January, in the chapel at Brookside Funeral Home-Champions, 3410 Cypress Creek Parkway.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Devotion Hospice and Ray's special caregiving friends, Burnell Russell and Toby Higginbotham. In lieu of flowers, please direct your donations to the ALS Association or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020