Raymond Warzon1929-2020Raymond Warzon, 91, of Anderson, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Tuesday with a parish rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Anderson. A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com