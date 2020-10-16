R.B. Flores
1929-2020
R.B. Flores, 91, passed away on October 8, 2020, 14 years to the day of the passing of his wife of 53 years, Bea. He was born on Sept. 3, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas the youngest of 4 children. R.B. married the love of his life, Beatrice Solis, on April 26, 1953. Soon after marrying, they moved to Houston where he began his career as a Commercial Artist. They had 3 children: Gary, Carol, and Sharon. He went to work for Fleming Foods in the Advertising Dept., from there he became the Asst. Advertising Director for Weingarten's Grocery Stores. Finally, he became the first Advertising Director for Randall's Food Markets where he worked until retiring in 1994. R.B & Bea enjoyed their retirement years traveling to Hawaii, Australia, Canada, Mexico, as well as many places in the U.S. and doing what they loved most…spending time with the grandkids! After losing his loving wife Bea, R.B. continued to spend time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, attending numerous plays, recitals, football games, soccer games, softball games & little league baseball games. "Grandpa" was their biggest cheerleader and was always there to encourage and support them in everything they did.
R.B. is survived by his son Gary Flores, and daughter-in-law Jeanie of Houston; daughter Carol Warren, and son-in-law Carl of Huntsville; daughter Sharon Glentzer of Bellville. He is also survived by grandchildren Natalie Flores, Noelle Flores, Brian Abramski (Brigett), Joshua Warren (Stephanie), Blake Abramski, Mark Glentzer, Sarah Lehrmann (Jonathan), & John Glentzer, numerous great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and his constant companion, his yorkie "Buddy".
He was preceded in death by his parents Ignacio & Margarita Flores, loving wife Beatrice Flores, brother I.B. Flores, sisters Elida Ynman and Dora Hernandez, and son-in-law Mark Glentzer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Memorial City & Brookdale Hospice for the care and compassion they provided our Dad especially during his final days.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.