R.D. Jones
1933-2020
Mr. R.D. Jones age 86 went to be our Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia of 58 years; three children, Anthony, Kevin Sr. and Donna and a host of grand and great grandchildren, other family members and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at Green Meadow MBC, 777 Green Meadow Ln. Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 9:00 AM. He will be laid to rest with Air Force Honors at Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020