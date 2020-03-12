Home

Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
281-445-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Green Meadow MBC
777 Green Meadow Ln.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Green Meadow MBC
777 Green Meadow Ln.
R.D. Jones


1933 - 2020
R.D. Jones Obituary
R.D. Jones
1933-2020
Mr. R.D. Jones age 86 went to be our Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia of 58 years; three children, Anthony, Kevin Sr. and Donna and a host of grand and great grandchildren, other family members and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at Green Meadow MBC, 777 Green Meadow Ln. Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 9:00 AM. He will be laid to rest with Air Force Honors at Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
