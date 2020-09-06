Judge Reagan Cartwright Helm

1941-2020

Reagan Cartwright Helm died peacefully at daybreak on August 24, 2020, surrounded in love by his family and caregivers at the family cabin in Estes Park, Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Ashmore Helm; his sons, Matthew Reagan Helm and Bowie Duncan Helm and their wives Kate and Casandra; grandson, Colton Schulz Helm; stepdaughters, Amy Kathryn Berg and Carrie Elizabeth Hard, and step-grandchildren, Corbin Kimler and Ruby Kimler; nephews, Richard, Reagan, and Andrew Rorschach; and cousins, Bettie Cartwright and Joiner Cartwright. He was predeceased by his wife of 23 years, Susan Hershey Helm; parents, Shirley Maxwell Helm and Justa Cartwright Helm; and his sister, Justa Joiner Helm.

A native Houstonian and proud member of the St. John's School Class of 1959, Reagan graduated third in the first class of "lifers" to complete Kindergarten through 12th grade. After attending Williams College for two years, where he was a member of the varsity tennis team and the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Reagan graduated from the University of Texas with his B.A. in History in 1963. After earning his J.D. at UT Law School in 1966, he entered the FBI and served in Denver and New York City.

Upon returning to Houston, Reagan married Susan Hershey ("Susu") in November of 1970. Entering the real estate and automobile businesses, Reagan owned and operated BMW Auto Center, the first BMW dealership in Houston, where he won several BMW North America Dealer of the Year Awards. He went on to own Galleria Area Ford, where lies the River Oaks District. In 1994, Reagan was elected Judge of Harris County Criminal Court #1, where he served until is retirement in 2010.

Reagan and Susu raised two sons together, Matthew and Bowie, before Susu's untimely death in 1993. Reagan became "Mr. Mom," handling both domestic duties and coaching his sons' soccer and baseball teams. A lifelong and avid outdoorsman, Reagan taught his boys to hunt at their ranch in Egypt, Texas, and played tennis and baseball with them constantly.

Reagan was a talented tennis player, beginning in his youth at River Oaks Country Club, where he proudly served as captain of the Ball Boys at the Annual River Oaks Invitational. A member of the Houston Country Club and the Bayou Club, no weather was too humid to dampen his enthusiasm for a tennis match. Even when no longer able to drive, Reagan and his close friend, George Weller, III, were regulars at the Tuesday Night Tennis Event at HCC.

For over 70 years Reagan shared his favorite place in the world, Estes Park, Colorado, with his closest friends and family. He delighted in displaying his savant-like knowledge of every trail in Rocky Mountain National Park. Crowned "Pierre Pathfinder" by his friends, Reagan would lead his compadres along secret shortcuts and to unknown vistas for lunch.

Reagan was a model of courage, endurance, and fortitude for his sons. He maintained an overwhelming cheerfulness and love for his fellow man. Reagan never met a stranger and treated all as friends.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the loving caregivers who helped Reagan in his final years: Terisa Erinle, Ara Holliday, Ivan DeMesa, and Maria Cooper. In testament to true loyalty, Wade Whilden and Frank Harmon devoted enormous energies supporting the Helm family in Reagan's final years.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Reagan's memory may donate to St. John's School or The Rocky Mountain Conservancy in Estes Park, CO.



