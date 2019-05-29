Reba Navarro

1922-2019

Reba Hazel Navarro was born on September 1, 1922 in Helmic, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents B.M. "Gude" and Gladys M. Kendrick and five siblings and their spouses. The siblings and spouses were: Frank and Mildred Comardo, Jewel and Billy Sisk, Clifford and Lavonne Kendrick, Paul and Claudette Kendrick and Ruth and Dent Kyle. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn Navarro. Reba was married to Tony A. Navarro in 1941 and they were married for 53 years when he passed away in October of 1994. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Wayne and Joyce Navarro and her son, Gary Navarro along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Reba loved her farm in East Texas where she raised Charolais cattle and hay. She loved working in her garden and with her flowers at her home in Houston. She was President of the Pecan Forest Garden Club for a number of years and prided herself in knowing the names of all the plants and flowers in her yard of which there were many. She loved to show people her flowers and would many times end up giving her visitors a cutting or plant from her garden. I'm sure there are many people that have been in her house that have plants or flowers growing in their yard that came from Ms. Reba's yard. She was a member of the Church of Christ all her life and was a member of the Church of Christ in Champions for a number of years at the time of her passing. She loved the people at her church and they loved her back and some of her most enjoyable times were the church socials where food was served. She would talk about all the types of food and desserts she had tried for days after each event and she would normally have a dish of her own. She was acknowledged as the oldest member of the congregation prior to her passing. Reba loved cooking and every year after her husband's death all the kids and grandkids and great-grandkids were invited to her house on Christmas Eve for a sit-down dinner of which until the last two years, she would provide all the food and desserts cooked by her. Her lemon, chocolate and coconut pies were famous to all her family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00pm at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with visitation being held Thursday evening from 5:00pm until 8:00pm also at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. Reba's family wants to send out a Special Thank You to Sandra "Sandy" Carter for her special friendship with Mother and the many, many times she went above and beyond the call of duty in helping do things for Mother and her family. We also want to send out a special Thank You to all of her neighbors and friends that looked after her over the years. She loved you ALL. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2019