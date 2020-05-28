Reba Stokola
1941 - 2020
Reba Lynn Stokola
1941-2020
Reba Lynn Stokola, age 78 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born November 1, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Mae and Dalton Jordan who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Ercel Jordan and Raymond Jordan.
Mrs. Stokola graduated from Milby High School.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Stokola; daughter, Cathy Scroggins and husband Mike; son, Danny Stokola and Donna Sellers; grandchildren, Mikey Scroggins, Jessica Tytler, Joseph Stokola, Melissa Stokola and Jerritt Stokola; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Scroggins, Everett Scroggins, David Scroggins and Rylee Tytler; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.
PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME
303 E. CROCKETT
CLEVELAND, TEXAS
281-592-2641

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pace-Stancil - Cleveland
MAY
30
Service
10:00 AM
Pace-Stancil - Cleveland
MAY
30
Interment
Morgan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pace-Stancil - Cleveland
303 Crockett
Cleveland, TX 77327
281-592-2641
