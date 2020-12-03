1/1
Rebecca Frazier
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Frazier
1946-2020
Rebecca Ann Frazier, born in Houston, TX on June 10, 1946, passed into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ on November 27, 2020.
Becky was an extraordinary woman: a loving wife, mother, and cherished grandmother. She was a beautiful person inside and out with great devotion to our Blessed Mother and her son Jesus. Her most favorite times were spent with her family at the beach and her days in the country at the ranch. She helped others to stand tall and grow strong. Heaven has truly gained a saint. May her beautiful and loving soul rest in the bosom of the Lord till we to part no more.
Becky is survived by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Richard Frazier Sr., their daughter Rebecca Morello and son-in-law Matthew Morello, son Richard Frazier Jr. and daughter-in-law Monica Frazier, along with her six beloved grandchildren Taylor, Mia, and Megan Morello and Richard III, Brittany, and Parker Frazier.
The family will receive guests at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 28102 FM 1093, in Fulshear, TX on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:30 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Faustina Catholic Church on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with Interment immediately following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077.
In lieu of flowers, Becky supported The Houston Coalition of Life and donations in her memory can be made to: The Houston Coalition for Life, P O Box 301094, Houston, TX 77230 or www.houstoncoalition.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
07:00 PM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
DEC
5
Rosary
07:30 PM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
