Rebecca Herder
1952 - 2020
Rebecca A. Herder
1952-2020
Rebecca "Becky" Annaline Golden Herder of Friendswood, Texas died on July 31, 2020, after an eight-year battle with lobular breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Richard William Herder and her three daughters, Kirsta, Karen, and Liann, her daughter-in-law Sarah Dewhirst and grandson Marsley West Herder. She and Richard will miss their 50th wedding anniversary on May 21, but together they spent more than half a century learning, loving, and growing together.
Born into poverty in a small farmhouse on the Hochheim Prairie, Becky grew up never taking anything for granted. She graduated from Yoakum High School in 1970, then traveled with her new husband to Maryland in 1972, where she acquired her Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture from the University of Maryland in 1978.
Becky was the great shepherd of the Herder family. She explored the roots and leaves of the family tree, solving mysteries from centuries back. As her children brought scores of friends through her open door, she accepted each under her wing; her love for the true person inside each of us was endless. Becky ensured that life around her flourished: family, friends, or Texas wildlife and wildflowers that she cultivated with great care in her yard.
As she crosses the bridge between this life and beyond, she will be greeted by her beloved dogs, cats, her mother Marguerite Golden, father James Herman Golden, and grandmother Elvira Buntyn.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her spirit by making a donation to your local SPCA, the Nature Conservancy, Ocean Conservancy, or your local State Park.
A memorial service will be hosted at Jeter Funeral Home in Friendswood, Texas on August 22 at 2:00 PM, with visitations beginning at 1:00. Face masks are required for all in attendance. For those unable to attend, a livestream will be broadcast on her husband Richard's Facebook page. Becky requested that we do not mourn her by wearing black, rather that we celebrate her in bright colors and casual clothes, as if you are coming by her home to visit.
Condolences may be sent to the Herder family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
This beautiful and courageous woman will be missed by so many. Her contagious smile, strength, love of friends and family and nature. I shall miss her when I want to know the name of a flower; when the Halloween stores open in the fall; on Wednesdays when it is time to plan our lunch, just to name a few. Richard and family, please know that Becky was loved by so many people who will cherish her memory always. I know we will see her again one day.
Terri Fischer
Friend
August 17, 2020
Richard and family - My hearts go out to you! Becky was a very special lady, and I know you will miss her every moment of every day. I am sorry. God bless you all!!!
Julie Kemp
Friend
August 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
