|
|
Rebecca Ramirez Miller
1947-2020
REBECCA RAMIREZ MILLER, Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away February 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ramirez, and brother, Bobby. Becky attended Holy Name Catholic School, St. Pius High School, and graduated in 1966 from Jesse H. Jones High School. After graduation, she attended Manpower Business Institute and worked several years as a Tax Assistant and Office Manager for Texaco, Apache Oil, Price Waterhouse, and most recently at MS Fairway Capital Partners. In October of 1973 she married her loving husband, Ron, with whom she traveled to many places around the world. She is survived by Ron Miller, their son, Michael and wife, Brittany, stepdaughters, Ronda Owens and husband, Marvin, and Darla McDonald and husband, Ed, and numerous nieces and nephews. Becky was blessed with grandchildren, Kendal and Brooklyn, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her sisters, Irene Townsend and husband, Jack, Irma Bujnoch and husband Lou, and Mary Ann Bacon. Becky was loved by so many for her quick wit (she told the best jokes), her courage, her love for her family, her beautiful spirit, and zest for life. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2601 Spring Stuebner. Spring, TX, In lieu of flowers donations can be made to in memory of Rebecca Miller.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020