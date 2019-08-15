|
Rebecca Kathryn Sossaman Smith
1952-2019
On Friday, August 9, 2019, Rebecca Kathryn Sossaman Smith, loving wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt and friend was taken from us too soon.
Becky was born August 29, 1952 in Houston, TX where she attended Westchester High School and The University of Houston.
Becky is preceded in death by her mother Dolores Bergman Sossaman and her father, Albert Darius Sossaman. Becky is survived by her husband Jeffrey Smith, her daughter Amy Arroyo Vaughn, son-in-law Lt. Commander Richard B. Vaughn, her step-son Bruce Arroyo , two grandchildren , Jonas and Kathryn Vaughn and by her 6 siblings, Dana, Lisa, Jan, Phyllis, Stephen and David Sossaman, several cousins as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children.
Becky had a long and successful career in the Caterpillar parts industry. She was one of the first few women to break through this male-dominated career field. She worked 35+ years in the industry, most recently with Worldwide Power Products working with a team she loved . She was a subject matter expert in her field and was respected by those who worked with her.
Becky was a true animal lover, volunteering her time and home to many rescued dachshunds throughout the years. She was known for her quick wit, generous spirit and truly kind heart.
There will be a private memorial service for family members and close friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Monday, August 19 at 10am. A separate reception will follow; the family welcomes any and all who knew and loved Becky to join us in celebrating the beautiful life she led.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019