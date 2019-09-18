|
|
Reece Brooks Anderson
1935-2019
Reece Brooks Anderson was called home to his Lord and Saviour early Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. Over the past 15 years Reece has struggled with the devastating affects of Alzheimer's Disease. Until 3 months ago he lived at home under the care of his wife Gail.
Reece was born in Houston and was the middle child of Harry William Anderson and Mary Sears Brooks Anderson. He graduated from Lamar High School and later studied at the University of Texas; earning a Petroleum Engineering degree. While at The University he was a letterman on the swim team in, was a member of the Deke fraternity and he met the love of his life, Gail Elliott.
Reece lived a life characterized by honesty, integrity, kindness and fun. He loved his wife and best friend, Gail, his three daughters, his extended family and friends, Texas, Blue Bell Ice Cream and life in general. He was a living example of sacrifice for others, an inspiration in grasping life to its fullest and a mentor to many. In many ways he was taken from us many years ago by the devastation and destruction of Alzheimer's. This cruel and crippling disease may steal a mind but it did not steal his heart. Reece remained sweet, kind and thoughtful, always expressing gratitude for anything done for him and looking for a hug and a kiss.
While he was a true gentleman, Reece was also a gritty Texan; cowboy boots were his footwear of choice. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on his farm and his ranch. He pursued the thrill and excitement of many adventures including rodeo bull riding, diving for lobster, racing his quarter horses or chasing a prize buck. Despite his size 13 boots, Reece was a real Fred Astaire. He and Gail enjoyed dancing and twirling around the dance floor and were members of several dance clubs. Reece cherished his time with his girls and taught them all to hunt and fish at an early age. He engaged in conversation with his girls even if it included topics such as silver, dresses and flowers. As a family, much time was also spent playing games, singing, skiing and visiting Mexico. Reece was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where he had served on the board, Houston Country Club and was a lifetime Texas Ex.
Reece was a Petroleum Engineer and consultant in the oil and gas industry. He was a Legion of Honor member of the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) and was often called on by industry leaders for his skill in reworking a failing well. He was the owner and President of Reece B. Anderson & Associates and Anderson Producing Incorporated.
Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gail Elliott Anderson. Also survived by his three daughters: Genie Anderson, Houston. Jill Anderson Marsden (husband Bobby), Atlanta, GA and their three children, Rob Marsden, Elizabeth Marsden Owens (husband Andrew) and Reece Marsden and one great grandchild Elliott Owens. Mary Kay Anderson Hunt (husband Davis), Nashville, TN and their four children, Davis Hunt, Alex Hunt, Mary Eugenia Hunt and George Hunt. Also survived by his sister Gail Anderson Durham, sister in law Ann McElroy Anderson, niece Julie Shepherd and nephews Chris Anderson and Reece Anderson as well as their extended families. Preceding and awaiting Reece are his parents, brother Harry, niece Cheryl Meyer, nephews Jimmy Meyer and Neil Anderson.
The family would also like to thank his loving caretaker,Monique Lee, The Farrington, Fairbanks Court and Hospice Plus.
Services will be held Friday, September 20th at 1:00 pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027. We welcome you to join us at a reception following the services in the Hines Baker Room at St. Luke's.
In lieu of customary remembrances, those wishing to make donations do so to the –
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019