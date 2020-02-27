|
|
Reed Bennett, Sr.
1942-2020
Reed Cull Bennett, Sr. of McKinney, Texas passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on May 22, 1942 to Melville Bentley Bennett and Janereed (Anderson) Bennett in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Reed married Dorothy Jean Dyer on February 23, 1963 in Arlington, Texas. He spent most of his career as a business manager for Ruston Gas Turbines as well as an engineer and projects manager with General Electric. Reed was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was an excellent golfer and hunter. He is survived by his wife, Jean Bennett of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Patti Bell of Arlington, Texas; son, Reed C. Bennett, Jr. and wife, Michelle of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Kimberly Bell Furtardo, Kathleen Bell Cennamo, Nicholas Bennett, Adam Bennett, and Ryan Bennett; great grandchildren, Ava, Tyler, Rain, Logan, and Sebastian; niece, T.J. Stansbury; sister-in-law, Jayne Bennett; and numerous other loving family and friends. Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Melville and Janereed Bennett; and brother, Melville Arthur Bennett. A memorial graveside will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne, Texas at a later date. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020