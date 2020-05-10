REGINA ELIZABETH RZEZNIK1949-2020Regina Elizabeth Rzeznik, dearly beloved wife of Lawrence Rzeznik and devoted mother of Melinda Oser, passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2020 in Spring, Texas. Regina was born on July 29th 1949 in Buffalo, New York to Henry and Florence (Knast) Slominski. Regina grew up with her brothers, David and Henry Jr., and sister Susan. She met her husband in high school and eventually they married at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cathedral. As each year passed, their love grew stronger. The loving couple had just celebrated their 50th year wedding anniversary on August 30th.Regina had a successful career as a business administrator at Roswell Park Memorial Research Hospital and at the University of Pittsburgh after graduating from Bryant and Stratton Institute. Ten years into their marriage they welcomed a daughter and in 1980 the family of three moved from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Dallas, Texas. After ten years in Dallas, the family moved to Houston, Texas.In Texas, Regina dedicated much of her time to her family, raising her daughter and supporting her husband. She was an incredibly caring and empathetic woman that put others needs and feelings before her own. Her husband and daughter meant the most to her and her love for them had no bounds. She will be greatly missed and her memory will be forever cherished.A memorial service was held Tuesday May 5th with close family at Klein Funeral Home. The family plans to put Regina at peaceful rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana. The family asks that donations in Regina's name and memory be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Spring, Texas.