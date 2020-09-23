Reginald Doyle Beard, Jr.
1930-2020
Houston native Reginald Doyle Beard, Jr. died on September 16, 2020, surrounded by his family in Bellville, Texas.
Born in 1930 to Reginald Doyle and Emily (Wilmot) Beard, Doyle was a graduate of Lamar High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice Institute (Rice University) in 1953. He was a founding partner in the custom homebuilding firm Beard and Adams in 1963, followed later by Beard Construction, where his talents made an indelible mark on the architectural landscape of the greater Houston area. The final homes he built before retirement were for his daughter and granddaughter. The design process was his passion and something he continued into his final days.
Doyle wed fellow Lamar student Jane Putney in 1951. They were married for 27 years and had four children together. Their lives -- and a builder's ceaseless desire to create -- took them all across southwest Houston to a farm in Brookshire, Texas.
Later in life he forged a loving partnership of more than 30 years with Nancy Thalmann, who preceded him in death in 2019. They spent their last decade together enjoying a life of great adventure in Cuenca, Ecuador.
He returned to Texas this year and spent the final months of his life in the company of Jane at her home in Bellville.
Doyle is survived by a delightfully blended family that includes: son Richard Beard and partner Nicholas Proietti; daughter Marian Cates and husband Jimmy; daughter Ann Stiles and husband Dave Thompson; daughter Elizabeth Beard; Shawn and Kitty Coker; Shannon and John Dillard; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind a lasting legacy of kindness, generosity and good humor from the Gulf Coast to the equator. At his request, no service will be held. A festive celebration of his life will take place later in the year for those who loved him to gather together and raise a toast in his honor.
Donations are preferred to Project GRAD Houston, 3100 Main St, Suite 701A, Houston, TX 77002 (projectgradhouston.org
) or Fur Too Many Paws, 24061 Squirrel Rd, New Ulm, TX 78950 (tinyurl.com/manypaws
).