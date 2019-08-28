|
Reid Michael "Mike" Saathoff
1943-2019
Reid Michael "Mike" Saathoff, age 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. He was born May 14, 1943, in Cypress, Texas, and was a 1961 graduate of Cy-Fair High School. Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Sam Houston State University, and a Master of Education from Texas A&M University. Mike began teaching physics at Memorial High School in Houston, Texas in 1966, eventually serving as department head until his retirement in 2003. He was a student favorite, known for his fun and inventive experiments, as well as his love of coffee and snickerdoodle cookies. Mike's supportive teaching style and passion for science inspired generations of students to pursue advanced studies and work in the sciences, including Dell founder Michael Dell.
He is survived by sons Ray Michael Saathoff, David William Saathoff, and John Reid Saathoff and their families; his fiancée Judy Stevens, her daughter Valerie Lozada, and her son Jason Lozada and their families; and brothers Donald Saathoff, Jr. and William Saathoff.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Mike are invited to a memorial service at Cypress United Methodist Church, 13403 Cypress North Houston Rd., Cypress, Texas 77429 at 1 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Refreshments will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider donating to one of the following local charities in Mike's name:
The HAY Center – A one-stop center where current and former foster youth, ages 14-25, can acquire a variety of transition resources, services and support. https://www.haycenter.org
The Harris Foundation – Established by former astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris, the foundation encourages STEM education for socially and/or economically disadvantaged youth. http://www.theharrisfoundation.org
