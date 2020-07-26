Remy Adrian Velarde1997-2020Remy Adrian Velarde, son of Junico and Tracy Velarde, brother to Jade Alexander Velarde and Noah Armand Velarde, was born June 26, 1997 in Houston Texas. He graduated from Stratford High School and was attending Grand Canyon University, in Phoenix, Arizona, where he studied graphic design and advertising. Remy was set to graduate in December of 2020 from GCU and will receive his degree posthumously. Remy had just accepted a position with the company ICT (Innovative Construction Technology) in Phoenix as part of their creative tech team.Remy had a love of life and music and professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. He attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where he served as an intern in 2016 with the student ministries. Remy also participated in multiple mission trips during his time with St. Luke's as well as leading small groups for middle school boys, as he had a passion for teaching the good news of Jesus. In 2014, Remy was part of the launch team for The Story Church, Houston. He also worked three summers for Laity Lodge Camp as a camp counselor. Every life that Remy came in contact with through his high school and college years was impacted by his love for Jesus.His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his devoted parents, Junico and Tracy, brothers Jade and Noah, 4 grandparents, 6 aunts, 6 uncles and 17 cousins. Memorial services were held July 24, 2020.