Rena Katharine Bernabo

1949-2019

Rena Katharine Bernabo, born October 11, 1949, went to be with God February 12, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. She was born in Beaumont, graduated from Beaumont High School in 1968, the University of Texas at Austin in 1971 and Texas Woman's University at Dallas in 2000. She was devoted to providing outstanding patient care as a Registered Nurse at Zale-Lipshy Hospital in Dallas in 2000-2001 and Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston in 2002-2009. She was exceptionally smart, hardworking and compassionate. She was a nurse's nurse.

She is survived by her husband, Marc Bernabo of Houston, sister Betty Patronella of Lubbock, brother Mac Junod of Austin, son Eric Dennis of Frisco, daughter Allison Hart of Bellaire, stepson Marcus Bernabo of Wylie, stepdaughters Jennifer Bernabo of Rowlett and Elizabeth Bernabo of Plano, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service for her will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, Houston.