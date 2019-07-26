|
|
Mr. Renard Adams
1960-2019
Mr. Renard Adams., 59, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 11:18 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The location will be Eternal Rest Funeral Home, located at 4610 South Wayside Drive in Houston, Texas 77087. And he shall rest at Washington Memorial Gardens in Home wood, IL. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CFSP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019