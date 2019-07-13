Home

Rene' Cioffi


1958 - 2019
Rene' Marie (Humlick) Cioffi
1958-2019
Rene' Cioffi, 60, of Kingwood, TX went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 6, 2019.
Rene' was born on September 16th, 1958 to James and Barbara Humlick in Yuba City, CA.
Rene' has four children from her first marriage. Sean McCarty, April Watson, Amber Ratcliff and Rachel McCarty.
Rene' is a former resident of Jacksonville, FL where She and her loving husband William (Bill) Cioffi lived for many years before taking up residence in Kingwood.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 13, 2019
