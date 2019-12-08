|
|
Rene R. Bynum
1967-2019
Rene R. Bynum was born in Corpus Christi on the 1st of March 1967 and passed away at her home in Houston on Friday, the 22nd of November 2019. She was 52 years of age.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 12th of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Al Sinasac, CSB, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church, will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Rene's name may be directed to the .
