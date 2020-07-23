Rene de Jesus Revuelta

1945-2020

Rene de Jesus Revuelta age 75 passed away in Houston, TX on July 2, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba on April 26, 1945, Rene had a career as an Estimator working for Arkel Sugar in Baton Rouge, LA and most recently Dow Chemical in Houston, TX. Rene's passions were his family and friends, traveling, and cooking. He is survived by Mario Rene Robau (nephew) and his wife Stephanie Laine Robau, and Gustavo Juan (brother in law). Funeral arrangements will be held at 1pm, Friday July 24, 2020 Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home in Houston, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store