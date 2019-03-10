Renee Axelrod Rosenthal Fenberg

1934-2019

Renee Axelrod Rosenthal Fenberg, a native Houstonian, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, the 6th of March 2019, after a full life, and a long and valiant fight. She was a beloved and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend whose love, memory, spirit and guidance will live forever in our hearts and thoughts. A native Houstonian and only child, she raised three loving children. A totally honest but always compassionate, loving and supportive parent and grandparent, she became the ultimate matriarch of the family. Known by all as Gaga, she was smart and funny and thoughtful and giving. She dedicated her life to her children and their children, beamed with pride at each of their accomplishments, and set an example of what it is to be a caring and loving person. In her later years, she lost the pep in her step but not her zest for life or the joy at watching her children mature, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up and thrive. Although she has joined those who cherish and love her in Heaven, she will be missed dearly by those she leaves behind who are comforted by the thought that she continues to watch over them. Everyone will always remember and love Mom (Gaga). May she not only rest in eternal peace and bliss, but frolic in Heaven.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Michael and Cindy Rosenthal, Barbara Rosenthal, Sharon and Jim Libby, Trent and Kim Rosenthal, and grandchildren, Brett and Emilija Rosenthal, Jeffrey and Leigh Anne Libby, Valerie Libby, Rusty and Lauren Libby, Scotty Libby, and Zachary Rosenthal, Reece Rosenthal, and Callie Rosenthal, and great grandchildren, Sasha, Lyla, Henry, Shaun and Nathan, and by Lori Shulman, Greg Fenberg and Lisa Fenberg, her loving, loyal and longtime friends and sisters and brothers in the Rosenthal family and her dog, Honey. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Irving and Rose Axelrod, Paul Rosenthal, Jay Fenberg, and aunts and uncles in the Axelrod family. Special thanks to her loving caregivers over the years.

A private family service was held.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family has requested that memorial contributions may be sent to the in memory of Renee (Gaga) Axelrod Rosenthal Fenberg by visiting www.kidney.org; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary