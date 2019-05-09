Renee Abramson Spolane

1929-2019

Renee Abramson Spolane passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Houston on August 4, 1929, the oldest child of the late Albert Abramson and Pearl Kaplan Abramson. In the Abramson home with two younger brothers, Renee grew up as the special family princess. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston and attended the University of Texas at Austin.

In her early 20's, Renee met Michael Spolane in Houston. Renee and "Micky" were a perfect match. He was smart, ambitious, serious and hard working and she was sweet, beautiful, fun-loving and supportive. Their union was not just a marriage, but it was the merger of the Spolane and Abramson families.

Renee and Micky shared 44 years of life's adventures together. They raised three children, experienced the highs and lows of business ownership, traveled the world and especially enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. Most importantly, they were always there to support and love each other. Independently, Renee founded and operated The Attic Antiques with her best friend Betty Rae Cohen.

When Micky unexpectedly died in 1994, Renee exhibited her inner strength and independence. She survived two separate bouts with cancer. Renee volunteered her time and service throughout the community at Houston Proud, Jewish Family Service (where she was a board member for many years), St. Luke's Hospital among many others. She was the family matriarch and role model for her children, grandchildren, daughters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. At the end of last year, Renee's dream of great-grandmotherhood became a reality when Beau Lowenstern was born to Nicole and Craig . In addition to being adored by her family, Renee was loved by her many friends. But she always remembered the love of her life, Micky.

Renee was preceded in death by the aforementioned Albert and Pearl Abramson and Michael Spolane. Renee also lost her beloved brother Morrie Abramson late last year with whom she had a very close and special relationship.

Renee is survived by her children Robin Sofer, David and Marlene Spolane, Ronny and Yvonne Spolane; her grandchildren Nicole and Craig Lowenstern, Scott Sofer, Adam Spolane, Rikki and Boris Veksler, Michael Spolane and Alexa Spolane; her great grandson Beau Lowenstern; her brother Jay Abramson and his wife Joan; her sister-in-law Rolaine Abramson and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be missed by Lasker Meyer whose loving company she enjoyed for nearly ten years.

Born in the 1920's, Pearl and Al's little girl remained the same family princess for all of the nearly 90 years of her beautiful life. And she will remain in the hearts of her loved ones forever.

A memorial service will be officiated by Rabbi Roy Walter and Rabbi Oren Hayon at 1:30 in the afternoon on the 10th of May at Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Boulevard in Houston. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Debra Williams, Bobby Johnson, Tonia Hicks and Jackie Williams for their wonderful care of our mother during the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Renee's memory may be made to the Jewish Family Service, The Parkinsons Foundation or to a .