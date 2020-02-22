|
Renna Rauch
1963-2020
Renna Davis Rauch, devoted mother, wife, sister, daughter and nurse passed away at the too young age of 56 years old on February 20, 2020. She attended Westbury High School where she was a proud member of both the 'Band Aids' drill team and the marching band. She attended University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Houston. After school, she worked as an Operating Room Nurse in Houston's Methodist Hospital. What appealed to her most about the 'OR' was the mechanical aspect of the machines and instruments used during surgeries and the teamwork approach utilized in surgeries. Just to prove to herself that she could still do it, she went back to working part time later in her life as an OR nurse at West Houston Surgicare after being retired for 20+ years. Despite her mechanical leanings and technical vocation, her true passion was all things art, including playing stand up bass and singing beautifully in bluegrass and country and western bands, making and designing jewelry and other mixed media art and helping design a vegetable garden at their house. Renna was most proud of her family - her husband, Jonathan, their two daughters Evan and Meredith and dog, Charlie. She supported all of them wholeheartedly in their respective talents and endeavors. She and Jonathan enjoyed each other's company immensely and spent a very easy 25 years together. And whether making costumes for Memorial High School's theatrical department or helping with her daughter's jewelry trunk show, she was the family's biggest cheerleader. She will be greatly missed by them all. She was predeceased by her parents Akiba (Mark) Davis and Caryl Connolly Camberg and her niece Rachel Tatar Almeida, and, in addition to her immediate family, is survived by her sisters Leslie (Brett) Tatar and Patti (Robert) Kessler,her in-laws Lynette and Alan Rauch, sister-in-law Polly (David) Roth and brother-in-law Brad (Sharon) Rauch and numerous nephews and nieces and grandniece Kennedy Almeida. Special thanks go to Renna's care team at Houston Hospice and to Mayra Hernandez and her family for their unwavering loyalty and love given to Renna and her family over the many years. After a private family funeral service, a memorial service and reception following honoring Renna will be held on February 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm Congregation Beth Israel located at 5600 N. Braeswood. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate either to MD Anderson's Gynecology Department or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020