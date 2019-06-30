Rex A. Frazar

1954-2019

Rex A. Frazar 1954-2019 passed away in his home on June 21,2019. Born in Kerrville, Texas on October 26, 1954, he was the fifth child of Joyce (Nowlin) and E.D. Frazar.

Rex attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, where he played Varsity football, ran for the track team, and was voted "Most Handsome." Rex graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1978, and in 1982 graduated from South Texas School of Law. Rex had a long career of practicing law in Houston during which he created many friendships among his colleagues.

Preceded in death by his former wife, Nancy Frazar, Rex became the beloved sole parent of his three young children. Taking his new role in stride, the unconditional love and care he showed his children was immeasurable. Rex is survived by his children Erik Frazar and fiancé' Carol Gamber, Janey Marshall and husband Lyle, Susannah McMullan and husband Koby; his four grandsons Henry, Jack and Will Marshall and Karter McMullan; his two adoring sisters Suzanne Weeks (Larree), Sandra Pestana and two brothers Jeff and Dick; Anne Yannie his mother-in-law for whom he cared deeply. He also leaves behind Kim Johnsen, his devoted girlfriend of seven years. Rex had many wonderful life-long friends, who he thought of as his family.

Rex loved to be anywhere there was fun to be had, especially in the Texas Hill Country. He had a passion for cooking, fishing, sports, live music, gardening, traveling and spending time with friends and family. He loved to read, and encouraged others to do so. He was known to borrow a book off your shelf (anything from Shakespeare to McMurtry) and promptly return it after reading.

Rex will be remembered for his fantastic sense of humor, unmatched wit and his barbeque ribs. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019