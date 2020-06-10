Reynaldo Avalos Sr.1937-2020Reynaldo Avalos Sr., passed away June 6th 2020 in Houston, TX.He was born on April 25, 1937 , in Brownsville, TX. He lived in Chicago, IL., and later moved to Houston, TX.He is preceded in death by his parents Roberto Sr. & Tiola Avalos and his brothers Alberto, Enrique, Daniel, Roberto Jr., & Valentin Avalos.He is survived by his spouse Otila Minerva Avalos; brothers David Antonio & Ernesto Avalos; sisters Rosalinda Hernandez, Gloria Tiola Medrano and Leonor Esmeralda Wickenhofer ; children Aida Marie Blanco, Reynaldo Jr & Nastaran Avalos and Sylvia & William Robinson; grandchildren Salvador Jr. David Daniel & Alejandro Blanco, Layla & Emiliano Avalos. William Vicente & Kathryn Morgan Robinson; great-granddaughter Aliyah Joyce Blanco and numerous nieces and nephews.He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 472 and also a member of the Alberto Avalos Marine Corps detachment.He retired from the United States Postal Service with over 37 years of service. He graduated from McCormick College in Chicago, IL and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston. He will be greatly missed by all.