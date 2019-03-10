Reynaldo "Ray" Vela Espinoza

1942-2019

Reynaldo "Ray" Vela Espinoza son of the late Hermenegildo & Maria De La Paz Espinoza was born on December 3, 1942 in New Caney, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1962. He retired as a Master Machinists from Farrell Corporation. Ray was loved by everyone who had the honor to meet him. He and his family are all members of St Patrick's Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his happy jovial joking personality that everyone loved about him.

He is survived by his wife, Ernestine of 48 years of marriage. Children, Arthur "Tootie" and Michelle, Reynaldo Javier and the mother of their children, Veronica. Grandchildren, Sofia, Megan, Gabriel, Gabriella, Liliana and Vanessa Rae. Sister and husband Lallie and Johnny Villarreal. Numerous nephews, nieces and Godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters Ambrocio, Ernest, Elsa and Emma.

A Rosary and vigil will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran St, Houston, TX 77009. Memorial Services are Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St Patrick's Catholic Church. In regards to flowers and plants please send to 817 Graceland Street, Houston, TX 77009. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary