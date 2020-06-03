Reynaldo Trevino1971-2020Reynaldo Carlos Trevino, 48, of Houston, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Trevino, paternal grandparents Bennie and Sally Trevino, and maternal grandparents Martin and Hermelinda Rodriguez.Many knew Reynaldo, or "Rey" as a fun-loving, laid-back guy with an infectious smile and laugh. Rey loved to golf, and he traveled the world to play rounds in places like Pebble Beach, California and Glasgow, Scotland. He would often combine his hobbies of travel and golf together. Rey was also a huge U2 fan and traveled to London, Chicago and Las Vegas to see them perform live.Rey loved being a dad to his two sons, Sergio and Mateo, of whom he was so very proud. He loved to travel with them and share his interests, including sports and old movies/music from his childhood. He had a great sense of humor and loved to pull pranks on his friends, family and co-workers.Rey was a star athlete growing up. He played many sports throughout his youth, including baseball, track and football in high school. He then became a member of the University of Houston baseball team, playing second base. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems (MIS), and worked as an IT manager for Texas Children's Hospital and then Houston Metro for 15 years.Over the past few months, Rey proved just how strong he was, both physically and mentally in his battle with cancer. He kept up a positive attitude and vowed to fight until the very end, showing his grit and tenacity.Rey leaves behind his sons, Sergio and Mateo, fiancé Kathy Herzogenrath and children Sydney and Kennedy Sonnier, father Carlos Trevino, brother Roberto and Gina, nephew Nicholas and niece Giuliana Trevino, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Services for Reynaldo are as follows: visitation Thursday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services followed by graveside burial will be held on Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m., all at Forest Park East. If you plan to attend the services, please respect the family's desire to keep everyone safe and healthy by wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing. Please also wear University of Houston branded clothing or U of H colors.If you can't attend the service in person, it will be streamed live via Facebook on the Remembering Reynaldo Carlos Trevino page.In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the University of Houston Baseball Team in Rey's memory. Checks can be made out to the University of Houston with the memo line including "In Memory of Reynaldo/Rey Trevino for Baseball" and mailed to the following address:University of Houston SystemGift Processing & RecordsPO Box 867Houston, TX 77001