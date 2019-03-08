Rhoda R. Toubine

1932-2019

Rhoda Rose Toubine passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on February 26, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to Libby and Leo Toubine. Rhoda was a blessing and brought much joy and happiness to her parents as their only child. After spending several years in New York, Rhoda moved to Houston in 1971 to work for Saks Fifth Avenue leading their Customer Service Department when they opened their new store. Rhoda left Saks Fifth Avenue and went to work for Coastal States Gas Corporation. In November of 1986, Rhoda started her career as a legal secretary at Bracewell & Patterson. She ultimately worked for Senior Partner, Cliff Gunter, until her retirement in January of 2002. Rhoda ran a tight ship, loved her job and her co-workers, was admired by all who knew her, and was a wonderful and loyal employee. Rhoda was very active at Congregation Beth Israel. She volunteered at the Judaic Shop on a regular basis and served on the Sisterhood Board of Directors. She donated frequently to the HSPCA and volunteered with the Gathering Place Program. Rhoda served on the Board of the Sands Point Condominiums for many years, and everyone on the property knew Rhoda. She was the go-to person to listen and solve problems. Rhoda enjoyed playing Mah Jong and bridge with many groups of friends over the years. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed her many visits to friends and relatives in Florida, England, and Arizona, among other places. Rhoda loved to take care of any cat who came to her condo door and would often talk about a new kitten who came knowing Rhoda would give them food and water. Later in life, Rhoda's love was her Miniature Pinscher, Mandy, who she loved with all her heart. Mandy brought her great joy. Rhoda was very grateful for dear friends Joan Holder, Lori McCaffrey,Beth Ann Dolezal, Katie and Cliff Gunter, and Audrey Fussell, who provided love and support over the years. Rhoda is survived by numerous cousins and loving friends who will always cherish her friendship. She was one of a kind. Graveside services for Rhoda will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery on Sunday, March 10th at 1:00pm with Rabbi Adrienne Scott officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Houston SPCA 7007 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024 www.houstonspca.org or Congregation Beth Israel The Gathering Place Program 5600 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096