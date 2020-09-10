1/1
Rhonda K. Freytag
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda K. Freytag
1954-2020
Rhonda Kay Freytag, age 65 of Seabrook, Tx. passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Smith Funeral Home, Flatonia, Tx. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 followed by a 10:00 AM mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Flatonia, Tx with Father Eddie Winkler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Praha, Tx. Memorials can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice. Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralhomeflatonia.com - Smith Funeral Home - 128 E. 5th Street Flatonia, Texas 78941 Phone #-361-865-3311

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Rosary
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
128 East 5th Street
Flatonia, TX 78941
3618653311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved