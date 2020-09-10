Rhonda K. Freytag
1954-2020
Rhonda Kay Freytag, age 65 of Seabrook, Tx. passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Smith Funeral Home, Flatonia, Tx. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 followed by a 10:00 AM mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Flatonia, Tx with Father Eddie Winkler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Praha, Tx. Memorials can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice
Memorials can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
