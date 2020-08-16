Rhonda (Wilson) Rogge

1954-2020

Rhonda Gale (Wilson) Rogge, 66, of Houston TX, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Houston TX on January 9, 1954 to L.B. and Norma Wilson. She was a beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother. Rhonda graduated from Franklin High School. She had a passion for Art. She crocheted, oil painted, and made various arts and crafts as gifts. She had a smile that everyone was fond of and remembers. She went out of her way to make everyone feel welcome and loved.

She is survived by her mother Norma Wilson, son Trevor Rogge, daughter-in-law Melissa Rogge, grandson Dylan Rogge, and granddaughter Audrey Rogge.

Family and Friends are welcome to join an outdoor burial site interment service that will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10am at Brookside Funeral Home located at 13747 Eastex Fwy, Houston TX 77039.



