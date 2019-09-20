|
|
Rhonda Lea (Nowak) Schwarz
1964-2019
Rhonda Lea (Nowak) Schwarz, age 54, was a loving mother, daughter, sister and sister-in-law. She passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 after a courageous and arduous battle with cancer. She was born October 26, 1964 in Houston, Texas to Emric Edwin and Thelma Haynes Nowak. She married her college sweetheart, Charles Norman "Trey" Schwarz III, on September 18, 1994, which resulted in two wonderful children, Kaitlin Rebecca Schwarz and Charles Norman "Chase" Schwarz IV.
Rhonda was a beautiful, intelligent, spiritual, selfless and caring person who made her children and family top priorities. She very much enjoyed travel, art, nature and reading. Rhonda made every holiday special for her family — fully decorating her home for each occasion and sharing her laughter, love and talent for cooking.
For many years Rhonda worked in the medical profession, which suited her servant heart. Rhonda always believed in doing what was right and what was good, being compassionate and helping others. This world will miss the contributions of her kind and gentle soul.
Rhonda is survived by her mother, Thelma Haynes Nowak, her sister, Terri Nowak Fiedler and husband John, her daughter Kaitlin Rebecca Schwarz and son Charles Norman "Chase" Schwarz IV, all of which she loved and touched deeply.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her father, Emric Edwin Nowak and brother Anthony John Nowak.
"Every blade in the field – Every leaf in the forest – lays down its life in its season as beautifully as it was taken up." —Thoreau
Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00 pm Sunday, September 22 with a 5:00 pm Rosary Service at Woodlawn Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 10:00 am, at All Saints Catholic Church, 215 East 10th Street with Monsignor Adam McClosky, celebrant.
The family of Rhonda wishes to thank MD Anderson Cancer Center and Good Shepherd Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the , 800-227-2345, via website, ; or to a personal .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019