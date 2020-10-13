Rhonda Gay Schutz Sutton1953-2020Rhonda Gay Schutz Sutton the firstborn of Charles Franklin Schutz, Sr. and Katherine Marie Bell Schutz, was born February 13, 1953 in Bay City, Texas passed away October 9, 2020. She grew up in Bay City attending Cherry Elementary, Bay City Junior High and Bay City High School. After graduation she moved to Houston where she worked at Astroworld, Houston Chronicle, Stewart Title and eventually Moore Elementary where her children attended school. In 1972 she married her high school sweetheart David Sutton, Jr. They then moved to Gillette, Wyoming where Allison Renee was born. Eventually they made their way back to the Sagemont area of Houston where Kristina Leah and Jessica Anne were born.She was such a good mother and grandmother to her three daughters and seven grandchildren, doting and loving on them intensely and was a confidant to them all. Her love for her grandchildren was always evident in her unfailing devotion. Rhonda would take every opportunity to spend time with them and loved to shop and spoil them. She would weep when leaving them for any length of time. She also served others as a scout mom, PTA president, church nursery volunteer, and seamstress just to name a few.Rhonda loved to sew. She made outfits for her daughters as well as her grandchildren. Her favorite gift to give a new baby was a homemade blanket. She also loved to make quilts for family members. Rhonda was gifted in organization. This was reflected in her life and in the events she hosted for others. She had a meticulous eye for detail.Rhonda is preceded in death by sister Cathy Schutz, father Charles and mother Marie. She is survived by her husband of 48 years David, daughters Allison, Kristina and husband John Gunn, Jessica and husband Ben Blair, grandchildren Madison Gunn, Macie Gunn, Alex Gunn, Ethan Blair, Eleanor Blair, James Blair and Samuel Blair. She is also survived by brother Frank Schutz and wife Tanya as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Visitation and service will be held Wednesday, October 14 in the Chapel at Sagemont Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm with the service following at 1:30 pm. The Chapel is located at 11300 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77089 close to parking lot C. Graveside service will follow at Forest Park, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023.