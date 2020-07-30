1/1
Ricardo Valncia Jr.
1985 - 2020
Ricardo L. Valencia Jr.
1985-2020
With unbearable sorrow, we share that Ricardo Luis Valencia, Jr. (Rico), suddenly and tragically died on July 24, 2020. Rico was born January 15, 1985 in Houston, Texas to Shari Provenzano and Ricardo Valencia, Sr. Rico grew up in Houston, attending Memorial High School, and studied Business at the University of St. Thomas, as well as Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston.
Those who knew him were drawn to his truly authentic kindness of heart, and gentle nature. Rico lived for interpersonal connections, and valued being near family and friends. Quietly creative, Rico was most recently enjoying writing a novel. He had a gift of empathy, and touched many souls, despite his short life.
While always smiling, Rico unfortunately faced many struggles and challenges with addiction. And like so many before him, his young and promising life was abruptly ended. It is indeed our prayer that he is finally at peace. John Steinbeck writes: "It's so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone". Although his light is gone, we will always cherish the brightness he once brought to all of us.
Rico was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Bennett, Sr., and his paternal grandparents Carol Ann and Jesus Becerra Valencia, Sr. He is survived by his parents, Shari Provenzano (Mark), and Ricardo Valencia, Sr. (Fronnie), maternal grandmother, Julie Grobe, sister Lexi Dunson, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Council on Recovery, 303 Jackson Hill, Houston, 77007.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
7138696261
