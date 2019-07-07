Richard Allen Adams

1951-2019

Richard Allen Adams, 67, passed away June 27th, 2019 as a result of a paragliding accident. He was born in Houston, TX to the late James Wilburn Adams and Augusta "Boots" Adams. He graduated in 1968 from Sam Houston High School and in 1973 from the University of Houston.

After graduating, he was commissioned as a field artillery officer in the U. S. Army and served his country as an Airborne Ranger. He received the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, as well as numerous other military accolades. Richard's Army service was the honor of his life and he believed in "service above self" throughout his military career and beyond.

He found a second rewarding career as a JROTC Senior Army Instructor. "The Major" taught and trained students at Laurel Park High School, Martinsville High School and Magna Vista High School. He took great pride in shepherding JROTC cadets into successful citizens. He built an obstacle course on his beloved "Adams' Acres" for the students, and was known to take advantage of the zip line himself.

He is survived by his daughter, Kari Adams of New York City and son, Philip Adams of Athens, GA, as well as sisters, Jan Adams and Sharon Leonard of Spring, Texas. He also leaves behind his Martinsville family, including the Mackie's breakfast club, his JRTOC colleagues, and those to whom he was "Papa Rick".

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date to be announced. If you wish to honor him, please thank a veteran for their service or feel free to donate to a .

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, VA is serving the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019