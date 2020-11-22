Richard V. Adkins1934-2020Richard V. ("Dick") Adkins, 86, of Houston, Texas passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in St. Peter, Minnesota on October 21, 1934 to Patricia Eunice and Victor Adkins. Their family moved back to Houston in 1937 where his father worked in commercial construction. Raised in East Houston, Dick graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1953 where he excelled in academics and athletics, and served as Senior Class President, helping implement the infamous Hall Patrol. After graduation, he enrolled at Rice University, and during his sophomore year he married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Goings, and entered the US Army to serve at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.In 1957, Dick completed his military service and returned to Houston and Rice University to complete his studies. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in History in May of 1960, and upon graduating he landed a job at Gulf Coast Investments as a Management Trainee working in the Commercial Loan Department. It was there he honed his basic skills in Real Estate Lending and Investment. In 1964, he joined Moroney Beissner and Company, and under the tutelage of the legendary Mortgage Banking Investor, Henry Beissner, Dick developed relationships in Financing with a multitude of Lenders, Developers and Investors. Among his many business successes in the 1960's and 70's was to arrange development financing for some of Houston's real estate icons, including projects for John W. Mecom, Weingarten Realty and Gerald Hines Co.In 1972, along with two associates in mortgage lending, Leroy Schneider and William Mayer, he formed Adkins, Mayer & Schneider Co., serving as President of the company specialized in the procurement of real estate financing, representing Lenders across the United States and provided mortgages on hundreds of real estate investments. Their company was sold to First Interstate Mortgage Company in 1982, where Dick remained with First Interstate until 1988, and was instrumental in assisting their buyout of Allied Banks of Texas.In 1979, Dick married for the second time to Lynda Hales, and later with young sons Pierce and Cade, the family lived on a historic property of Sam Houston's home on Trinity Bay located between Beach City and Anahuac. Dick not only energetically pursued activities in the mortgage business, but was equally active in private real estate investments as well, owning and operating a multitude of commercial properties successfully through the decades.Starting back in the 1950's, Dick was heavily involved with men's fast pitch softball for over thirty years, competing as a player, coach and manager of teams at the highest level of the sport. He was a tenaciously fierce competitor and his teams earned many honors over the decades even at an early age, starting with capturing the Texas ASA 18 & Under State Championship in 1953. He always said though that his greatest achievement in softball was the hundreds of relationships he successfully developed and the lives of families he supported and loved through his involvement with the sport.Dick was a member of Holy Rosary Church, served as an advisor to Incarnate Word Academy, and was involved in supporting other religious institutions of varying denominations across Houston. He was also a travel expert and cultural aficionado, having experienced dozens upon dozens of trips all over the planet and witnessing life from a worldly perspective. His almost infallible memory helped him retell hundreds of stories, some of legendary proportion in a fascinating and unique manner that would always entertain others. In personal as well as business life, his powerful drive and stamina would fuel the relentless pursuit of his goals, and his sheer willpower was second to none. He was a brilliant man with a fiery, dominant personality that influenced and affected many people.Perhaps Dick Adkins' greatest asset was his ability to develop thousands of relationships with people from all walks of life, and he maintained many long-term bonds and friendships strengthened by his generosity and influence.Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Eunice and Victor Cade Adkins, his sister Mary Kay Musick-Therrell, his daughter Jennifer O. Adkins, and his son Cade P. Adkins. He is survived by his children, Mark E. Adkins, Stephanie R. Adkins, Richard V. Adkins, Jr. and Pierce M. Adkins; his brothers James, Kenneth and Patrick Adkins; his daughter-in-law Amanda Adkins; his five grandchildren, Alexandra, Virginia, Ava, Colin and Lily Adkins; his nephews Kenneth and Keith Adkins, and his niece, Shae Huebner.There will be a wake at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Service, 1734 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2 to 5 in the afternoon. Funeral service at Holy Rosary Church, 3617 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002 on Monday, November 30 at 9:30 in the morning.