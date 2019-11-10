|
|
RICHARD WILLIAM ANTONIUS
1933-2019
aka Grandpops & PaPa January 14, 1933 ~ October 31, 2019
Our precious guy departed his earthly home on the morning of Thursday, October 31, 2019. He is leaving behind to celebrate his life his loving wife, Ruth, who sends part of her heart with him. There are also his daughters: Elizabeth and husband Robert, Kathleen and husband Lee, Janet and husband Robin and Judith and husband Eric; Also, stepdaughters Rhonda and Marla. The lights of his life, grandchildren, Michaela, Luke, Mary Meaghan, Matthew, Brooke, Kara, Robyn, Drew, Arleigh, Mac, Chelsea, Luke & Courtney; and a precious great grandson, Wyatt Nathan. Richard was preceded in death by his father, William Antonius and mother, Carolyn Antonius Smith. Richard fought his courageous battle without a single complaint. God knew when He was ready to take him to his heavenly home. Tho' we are never quite ready to say goodbye, we know in our hearts our precious Lord will guide us thru' the days ahead and our loved one is finally at peace and without pain. He leaves behind many friends and loved ones who will one day soon turn these heartbreaking moments into happy memories. He had a special love for his motorcycle riding buddies who traveled many miles with him and returned home with so many fun stories. Then there were the fishing and lunch buddies with so many memories to cherish. Richard's many accomplishments and achievements throughout his life are far too many to begin listing. He was one of the most intelligent, kind, giving, loving persons you could ever have been privileged to know. He touched many hearts along his life's journey. A Memorial Service will be held in Richard's memory; Saturday, November 16 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. at Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest.Freeway, Sugar Land,TX.
Visitation ~ l 0:30
Memorial Service ~ 11:30
In lieu of floral gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Richard's memory to: Champions Kids Camp; 11152 Westheimer Rd., #681, Houston, TX 77042 or Championskidscamp.org/donate
Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019