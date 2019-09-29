|
|
Richard S. Backest
1946-2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce Richard S. Backest, a beloved father and grandfather, went to be with Jesus on September 19, 2019 in Tomball, Texas. After a long and well- lived life, he passed away peacefully of natural causes.
A celebration of life will be held in Houston at at a date and time to be determined and family night services will be held in Denison, Texas later in October.
Mr. Backest was born on September 21, 1946 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Howard and Adele Backest of Denison, Texas. Dick was a lover of all things sports, but had a particular passion for college football. His two favorite things in life were spending time with his family and college football game day. Dick was very well traveled, and it was not uncommon to find him at various golf courses around the world or at a vineyard in Napa Valley.
He was a former Aggie baseball letter winner, defensive line coach for Rice University, and worked many years in the oil and gas industry. Dick was such a giving man and made many lifelong friendships due to his generosity and his various careers, he was affectionately known as "Coach" by many of his close friends.
Mr. Backest is survived by his daughter, Stacy King and her husband Todd King of Tomball, TX; sisters, Jo Bush of Denison TX, Everetta Nunley and R.C. Nunley of Colbert, OK, and Jeanette Cole of Denison, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as granddaughter, Kyler King.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Howard Backest of Moline, IA; mother Adele Backest from Hope, AR; along with two brothers, Robert Backest of Denison and Howard Backest of Dension. He is also preceded by brother-in-law Douglas Bush from Denison; and one nephew Brett Cole of Denison. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you would consider making a donation to the , in honor of Brenda.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019