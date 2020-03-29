|
Richard "Dick" Baile
1920-2020
For 99 years as a member of the "Greatest Generation," Richard "Dick" Baile enjoyed a life that drew him from the family farm to college graduation to WWII military service to entrepreneurship in the oil business to an active, robust retirement. On Thursday, the 19th of March 2020, Dick left this life for eternal rest and peace.
When news came of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in his senior year of college, Dick immediately enlisted, hoping to become a pilot. After completing his degree in 1942, majoring in mathematics and minoring in physics, he joined the Army Air Corps, becoming Cadet Commander at Yale, learning engineering while teaching navigation to young pilots. He was subsequently sent to Tinian Island in the Pacific where he became Group Flight Engineer on B-29's, flying bombing raids over Japan.
Following separation from the Army at war's end, Dick was hired on the spot by Stanolind Oil Company and assigned to a seismograph crew as a "Junior Computer." In 1952, Dick and a fellow Stanolind employee left their good-paying jobs to start their own company, Empire Geophysical. In 1962, Independent Exploration acquired Empire, and Dick moved to Houston as president of the combined companies. By 1966, Independent had grown into a major seismic contractor that provided worldwide services. Teledyne acquired Independent in 1966, and Dick continued as president of Teledyne Explorations until 1969 when he left to form Challenge Oil and Gas. Berry Industries subsequently bought Challenge and conducted extensive seismic surveys under Dick's leadership.
Dick greatly enjoyed many years of active involvement in both the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG). From 1994 – 2006, Dick served on the SEG Foundation Board of Directors, later as its chairman. He was subsequently named Chair Emeritus.
Among the awards Dick received were the 2008 SEG "Special Commendation for his lifetime of contributions to the Society, especially through the SEG Foundation" and the 2013 AAPG Foundation Chairman's Award "for extraordinary contributions to the AAPG Foundation."
As he reflected on surviving the war, having the opportunity to create his own career path, and finding and marrying Frances, Dick would say that he often "felt the Hand of Providence" on his shoulder. His deep gratitude for his life combined with his natural exuberance led to involvement as both Deacon and Elder at his church, Memorial Drive Presbyterian, and a term on the City Council of Bunker Hill Village in Houston. He was recently named an Emeritus Member of Lakeside Country Club where he had enjoyed 58 years of playing golf and gin rummy, attending countless dinners and parties, serving on the Lakeside Board and on various board committees.
Beyond all his achievements and accolades, his children would say Dick's greatest success was as their Dad. His great love and care for them manifested itself in his close and gentle relationship with Frances; their strong family values, taught by precept and by example; calm yet reliably firm discipline; and wonderfully fun family adventures that extended into multiple trips together as long as Dick was able to travel. The family's second home at Lakeway on Lake Travis was the center of active, large, sometimes raucous family gatherings for 24 years.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Hamilton Baile and Vida Lunn Baile; his sister, Catherine Baile Nichols (Raymond); his wife, Frances Fricke Baile; his son, John Christopher Baile; and his daughter, Ann Baile Hamric. Dick is survived by his brother, Charles Clifton Baile (Virginia); his children, Carolyn Chandler Louden (Ed), Betsy Baile (Andy Taylor), James Baile (Lisa); his daughter-in-law, Kiley Baile; ten grandchildren and five great-grandsons.
The family will gather for a small private service to commemorate Dick's life.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in honor of Dick may be directed to Geoscientists Without Borders, a non-profit that supports humanitarian applications of geoscience around the world, 8801 S. Yale Ave., Suite 500, Tulsa, OK, 74137.
Please visit Dick's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolences may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020