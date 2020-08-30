Richard Henry Bain

1941-2020

Richard Henry Bain passed away from a heart attack on August 22, 2020, after a short struggle with leukemia. He was born in Baytown on November 10, 1941, to Heloise Steib Bain and James Wilson Bain, Sr.

Richard graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown and received degrees from the University of Houston and Rice University in the 1960's. He taught History, was choir director and track coach for over 40 years at Jackson Jr. High, Furr Jr.-Sr. High, and Black Middle School in Houston ISD.

He was a track star at Robert E. Lee and Rice, made All State Choir and All State Singer and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts organization. A little known fact is that Richard never missed a day of school from kindergarten through high school graduation.

For 20 years he served as the Music Director at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church and was a frequent soloist. Later, he joined the choir and again enjoyed soloing at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. He loved the choir and especially enjoyed his friendship and easy relationship with Ann Ables, the Music Director at Memorial Drive.

Richard sang with the Houston Tidelander Barbershop Chorus and in several different quartets for many years. His passions were playing his acoustic guitar, music, arranging music, singing, investing, all sports, old movies, and in his younger years, running and playing tennis. He had amassed a room full of trophies as proof of his talents and expertise.

Richard is predeceased by his parents and grandson, Kurtis Sigler. He is survived by his constant, loving companion of 18 years, Phyllis Jackson; Son, Richard Bain Sigler and wife Barbara; granddaughters, Kyra and Keely, of Edgewater, MD; Daughter, Danielle Bain Sphon and granddaughter, Jadyn, of Conroe; Brother and wife, Jay and Bobbie Bain of Pasadena; Sister and husband, Mittie and Fred Railsback of Benecia, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid 19, there is no service planned at this time.

We will always remember his love for his children and grandchildren and cherish his quirky personality that made us laugh. He was loved and will be missed.



