Grace Presbyterian Church
10221 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
Houston, TX
Richard Bates


1935 - 2019
Richard Bates Obituary
Richard Troy Bates
1935-2019
Richard Troy Bates "Dick", born April 26, 1935 in Azel, Texas, passed away at his residence July 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He married his high school sweetheart, Edith Ann Edwards, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country with honor.
After serving in the Army, Dick attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the football team coached by legendary football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
Once his playing days had finished, Dick developed a passion for football officiating. His long career as a football official included time as President of the Houston Chapter of the TASO from 1976-1977,
Distinguished Service Award (1999) and Honorary Life Membership.
The family moved to Houston in 1967 and Dick became involved with the Post Oak National Little League as a coach for many years.
His love of gardening led to him become a Master Gardener.
Spiritual health become very important to Dick and he was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church where he became a Stephen Minister.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Houston at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers please support The Brookwood Community through your patronage or donations.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019
