Richard George "Dick" Bautch
1939-2020
Richard George "Dick" Bautch, 80, of Houston, TX passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Dick was born November 21, 1939 in Wabasha, MN, to the late Adolph L. and Evelyn (Urnes) Bautch of Independence, WI. The eldest of six children, he was raised in Nelson, WI, and graduated from Alma High School in 1957. Dick played basketball and baseball at Eau Claire State and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1962 with a Bachelors of Civil Engineering. He later obtained an MBA from the University of San Francisco in 1971.
Dick began his career in 1962 as an engineer in the refineries of the Standard Oil Company (now Chevron Oil Corporation) in Richmond, CA, and retired from his 32-year career at Chevron in Houston as an executive of Crude Oil Marketing and Trading. Dick married Deborah Sidwell in 1964 (later divorced) and had four children. Following his retirement, he earned a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification and worked part-time as a Property Appraisal Review Board Member for Harris County in Houston.
Dick had many interests that ranged from woodworking, hiking, and cooking to participating in parades with his two 1930's Packards, traveling overseas and serving on mission trips. He also spent many years mentoring at-risk youth at a local high school. He particularly enjoyed the friendship of his Wilchester neighbors, Chapelwood Sunday school, and fellow athletes at the Glazier Community Center Boot Camp.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Suzanne (Bautch) Koscielecki, Barbara (Bautch) Hartman, and Robert Bautch. He is survived by his children Cathy (Keary) Castleberry of San Antonio, TX; Jimmy Bautch of Houston, TX; Dan (Suzanne) Bautch of Austin, TX; Karen (Jason) Hardin of Oakwood, TX; and nine grandchildren Christy, Kyle, and Katie Castleberry; Jackson, Ava, Austin, and Reid Bautch; Lindsey and Marshall Hardin. Dick is also survived by brothers David (Sonja) Bautch of Alma, WI; Thomas Bautch of Nelson, WI; and sister-in-law Susan (Terry) Bautch of Evanston, IL.
Dick is interred at Chapelwood United Methodist Church where he was an active member.
A memorial service will be held in Houston, TX, at a later date. Please visit www.dettlingfuneral.com for additional information and to leave condolences.
1939-2020
Richard George "Dick" Bautch, 80, of Houston, TX passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Dick was born November 21, 1939 in Wabasha, MN, to the late Adolph L. and Evelyn (Urnes) Bautch of Independence, WI. The eldest of six children, he was raised in Nelson, WI, and graduated from Alma High School in 1957. Dick played basketball and baseball at Eau Claire State and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1962 with a Bachelors of Civil Engineering. He later obtained an MBA from the University of San Francisco in 1971.
Dick began his career in 1962 as an engineer in the refineries of the Standard Oil Company (now Chevron Oil Corporation) in Richmond, CA, and retired from his 32-year career at Chevron in Houston as an executive of Crude Oil Marketing and Trading. Dick married Deborah Sidwell in 1964 (later divorced) and had four children. Following his retirement, he earned a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification and worked part-time as a Property Appraisal Review Board Member for Harris County in Houston.
Dick had many interests that ranged from woodworking, hiking, and cooking to participating in parades with his two 1930's Packards, traveling overseas and serving on mission trips. He also spent many years mentoring at-risk youth at a local high school. He particularly enjoyed the friendship of his Wilchester neighbors, Chapelwood Sunday school, and fellow athletes at the Glazier Community Center Boot Camp.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Suzanne (Bautch) Koscielecki, Barbara (Bautch) Hartman, and Robert Bautch. He is survived by his children Cathy (Keary) Castleberry of San Antonio, TX; Jimmy Bautch of Houston, TX; Dan (Suzanne) Bautch of Austin, TX; Karen (Jason) Hardin of Oakwood, TX; and nine grandchildren Christy, Kyle, and Katie Castleberry; Jackson, Ava, Austin, and Reid Bautch; Lindsey and Marshall Hardin. Dick is also survived by brothers David (Sonja) Bautch of Alma, WI; Thomas Bautch of Nelson, WI; and sister-in-law Susan (Terry) Bautch of Evanston, IL.
Dick is interred at Chapelwood United Methodist Church where he was an active member.
A memorial service will be held in Houston, TX, at a later date. Please visit www.dettlingfuneral.com for additional information and to leave condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.