Richard Boushka

1934-2019

Richard James Boushka, passed away early morning on February 19, 2019 while being supported and cared for by his dear friend Regina. Richard was born in St Louis, Missouri on July 29, 1934 to Richard James Boushka and Mildred Boushka. He was the oldest of two children. They move to Springfield, Illinois where he was active in basketball, football, baseball and golf during his youth.

Boushka attended Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, before enrolling at Saint Louis University in 1951. He was a standout basketball player and student during his time at SLU. On the basketball court, Boushka ended his illustrious Billiken career owning virtually every scoring record at the time. Boushka earned All-America honors in 1955. Boushka is a 1976 inductee into the Billiken Hall of Fame and was voted to SLU's Men's Basketball All-Century team in 2015. His No. 24 jersey is retired and hangs in the rafters of Chaifetz Arena.

Following his graduation from SLU in 1955, Boushka earned a gold medal while playing on the 1956 United States Olympic team in Melbourne, Australia. He then was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers, but chose instead to play semi-pro basketball for Vickers Petroleum team, while working for the company.

He married Joan Lillis in 1956 and moved to Wichita, Kansas. Where they reared 5 sons. Spending countless hours watching them play sports and grow into adults. He quickly moved up the Vickers company ladder, becoming the president of the company by the time he was 29. He retired from corporate world and became an entrepreneur in his late 40's, owning restaurants, shopping centers, interests in an energy company and a race track.

He maintained a strong faith throughout his life and enjoyed attending weekly Mass. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, smoking his cigars, listening to his beloved Cardinals on the radio, watching his sons and grandchildren play all kind of sports and spending time at the race track.

He was a kind, sweet, gentle man. He was not a glass half full, but a glass "full" kind of guy. He always saw the best in people and was a pleasure to be around. His personality was larger than life. Most of all he was proud of his sons, a lasting legacy which will continue in the next generations.

Richard is survived by his five children - Richard III (Julie), Michael (Lois), James (Patricia), Patrick(Michele), John (Tricia), 11 Grandchildren - Christine, Paul, Morgan, Brian, Mark, Bridget, Andrew, Bryce, Megan, Matthew and Bennett. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mildred Boushka and his sister Diane Dondero.

A mass dedicated to him will be held in Port St. Lucie and Houston. Donations can be sent in his memory to Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary