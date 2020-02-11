|
|
Richard "Dick" Brown
1926-2020
Richard "Dick" Brown, 93, of Houston, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Martins Emeh, Celebrant. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery in Tomball, Texas.
For a full obituary, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020