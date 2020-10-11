Richard Chappell
1945-2020
Richard Chappell, age 75, departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the afternoon of Sunday, September 13, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center with his daughter, Heather Chappell, by his side. Richard maintained a positive attitude and resilient spirit until the end, passing with grace and peace following his courageous battle with cancer.
Richard, born in 1945 in Elkin, North Carolina to Mildred and Reeves Chappell, spent his early years in his beloved North Carolina. Richard graduated from Sparta High School, Sparta, North Carolina, where he is fondly remembered as the star quarterback leading the Yellow Jackets to winning seasons and for his "no hitter" pitching records for the school's baseball team. Richard earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Real Estate from East Tennessee State University. Upon graduation, he joined the real estate development team at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio, followed by a position with Midas International in Chicago, Illinois. In 1977, Richard moved his young family to Houston, Texas to pursue his goal of becoming an independent business person. He owned multiple retail Midas franchises across the greater Houston area and enthusiastically embraced real estate investment. As a local business man, he championed the Rotary Club, Houston BBB and other industry organizations. Richard considered himself a Texan from the mountains of North Carolina.
Richard's love of sports continued throughout his life, with particular focus on maintaining a low handicap. He could often be found sporting a Kangol hat, golf shirt and shorts on the course at BraeBurn Country Club, where he fostered many friendships and played countless rounds of golf. As a longtime member of BraeBurn Country Club in Houston, he served his club as a board member (2002-2005) and delighted in playing with his regular golf groups and competing in city-wide charity golf tournaments, always adding to his ever growing friendships.
Richard was always a competitor and found great joy in participating in lively family card games. He looked forward to the weekly game nights and the accompanying trash talk. Duplicate bridge became a regular activity for him later in life. Richard and his duplicate partner, Barbara, enjoyed their time at Westside Bridge Academy in Houston, as well as their travels to participate in duplicate bridge tournaments in search of those elusive master points. Travel was another favorite activity for this high energy man. His daughter, Heather, treated the family to awesome travel adventures across the globe that they relished sharing. As an explorer, Richard appreciated the natural beauty as well as the rich history discovered at each destination. He shared his love of sports with his son, Matthew, and embraced coaching his junior football and baseball teams.
Richard etched a permanent mark into the hearts of his family and friends and will be forever missed. He touched countless lives with his wit, spontaneity, intelligence, humor and quiet expressions of love. Richard was a gentle soul, a kind man, with a unique ability to uplift others. Richard was easy to love and was loved by so many.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Chappell, his daughter, Heather Chappell, and her husband, his son, Matthew Chappell, his sister, Linda Poole, and her husband, Larry Poole.
At Richard's request, no funeral service will be held. The family will gather for a private service in the Stream Garden at Glenwood Cemetery, Houston, Texas, where Richard's ashes will be placed in a family niche in accordance with his wishes.
Richard always liked to "go on ahead". He did just that on September 13, 2020. We will meet up with you in heaven, sweet Richie!
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the PAN Foundation (please designate renal cell carcinoma):
By phone: (202) 836-8833
Online: Panfoundation.org
By check: Patient Access Network Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275-6408