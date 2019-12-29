|
Richard Charles "Dick" Sandefur
1934-2019
On December 19, 2019, we lost Dick Sandefur as he peacefully left this life and joined the love of his life, Patricia Barrett, in heaven at the age of 85. Dick was born on October 8, 1934 in Hooven, Ohio, but shortly thereafter moved to Lafayette, Louisiana where he spent most of his childhood with his three brothers, Ewell, Marion and Earl and two sisters, Alice May and Mamie Jo "Sandy." Dick became an avid golfer as a young man, and he played with passion throughout his life, winning many honors and tournaments and making many lasting friendships and memories. He played most of his golf at Memorial Park, calling Memorial Park his second home. After attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette f/k/a USL, Dick set his sights on the Navy. He served 5 years, from 1955 to 1960, proudly serving his country around the world. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and remained extremely proud of his service and his country until his death. After the Navy, Dick lived in Houston with his wife and his two daughters. Later, he moved to New Orleans, where he developed the love of horse racing, which he enjoyed until his death. He then moved back to Houston where he could be close to his sister "Sandy" Jo Catlett and her husband Gene Catlett. Dick had his own business as a salesperson, primarily selling to Continental and United Airlines, and he was working up until the time of his death.
In 1988 Dick met Patricia "Trish" Barrett, which changed his life forever. Always having been a wanderer, he found a permanent home and love with Trish. Trish even taught him the love of cats, and thereafter he never saw a cat he didn't love. Dick had a loving, caring, generous soul that affected so many people in his lifetime. Dick Sandefur was one of a kind and will be greatly missed!
Dick is survived by his two daughters, which he loved dearly, Terri Elizondo and Michelle Cathro, and his three stepchildren that he loved as his own, Penny Hornsby and her husband Lance, Robin Barrett, and Stephanie Barrett. He is also survived by his brother Earl Sandefur, his sister Alice Restivo, his nieces Donna and Debra Catlett, whom he was very close to his entire life, his 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loyal and faithful cat, Mr. C.
We invite and welcome you to a public visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with a memorial service following at 2:30 p.m. at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77098. A celebration of life will follow at Griff's immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Houston SPCA, any charity benefiting cats or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019